34 loose firearms handed over to military in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Lantawan Mayor Nursiya Ismael handed over 34 loose firearms to the military in a ceremonial turn-over held at the 19th Special Forces Company Headquarters in Barangay Tabuk, Isabela City, Basilan, on Monday, March 20, 2023.

According to Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, Commander of Joint Task Force Basilan, the loose firearms were surrendered by the residents from the different barangays of Lantawan town. Turned-over firearms include two M16 rifles, one grenade launcher, four Garand rifles, one Carbine, five shotguns, two cal. 45 pistols, 14 cal. 38 pistols, one Osi cal. 9mm, one KG9, one cal. 357 pistol, and two cal. 22 pistols.

The ceremonial turn-over of loose firearms was witnessed by Mr. Manny Muarip, the Provincial Administrator who represented the Provincial Governor Jim Haraman-Salliman; Col. Frederick Sales, the Deputy Brigade Commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade who represented Brig. Gen. Gobway; and Police Col. Carlos Madronio, the Provincial Director of Basilan Provincial Office. Also present were the barangay chairpersons and municipal councilors of Lantawan.

Col. Sales attributed this accomplishment to the collaborative efforts of the 4th Special Forces Battalion under Lt. Col. Bernard Samin and the municipal local government unit of Lantawan headed by Mayor Ismael. It is also a result of the military’s implementation of the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) program in the province of Basilan.

The turned-over firearms were deposited at H19SFC for safekeeping. JTF Basilan reported 370 loose firearms surrendered and 4,323 stenciled through the SALW program.

Western Mindanao Command Chief, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, commended the Joint Task Force Basilan troopers for this accomplishment and for continuously earning the local officials’ and communities’ trust and support for the AFP’s campaigns.

“We commit to continue our efforts to free the communities from the cradle of violence and sustain peace in Basilan and its nearby provinces,” Lt. Gen. Galido added.