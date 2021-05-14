  Friday May, 14 2021 02:16:34 AM

348 Coronavac vaccines in North Cotabato could be unfit for humans

HEALTH • 20:15 PM Thu May 13, 2021
By: 
NDBC NCA/Edwin Fernandez
Health Sec. Francisco Duque (right) and Covid-19 Czar Carlito Galvez welcome the arrival of Sinovac from China. Part of the vials went to Makilala, North Cotabato. (PanahonTV)

COTABATO CITY  – More than 340 vials of Coronavac, manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac, are feared to have been damaged after these were kept in a non-functional freezer in Makilala, North Cotabato.

Dr. Eva Rabaya, North Cotabato provincial health chief, said the 348 vials had been forwarded to the Department of Health Regional Office in Cotabato City to determine if the vaccines are still safe for vaccination.

Makilala municipal health officer Dr. Gina Sorilla, who was summoned by the municipal town council to explain, said the vaccines were intended for senior citizens.

Lito Cañedo, Makilala IATF spokesperson, said the vaccines were kept at the municipal health office’s freezer.

However, a brownout occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on May 7, Friday.

“Because of the brownout, the health workers and the police in charge of securing the vaccines decided to transfer the vials to the freezer of the Makilala police office,” Cañedo said, adding that the freezer was powered by a generator during the duration of the brownout.

He said power supply from Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) was restored at about 2 p.m. Friday but no one has reverted back the power supply source to Cotelco after the generator shut down.

Cañedo said municipal office workers, including health personnel, left at 3 p.m. as part of health protocols.

“Nobody noticed it on Friday that the freezer was not switched backed to regular power supply, Saturday and Sunday were no work days, it was only on Monday morning, May 10, that it was discovered by the personnel in charge from town health office,” Cañedo said.

“I doubt if it was not spoiled,” he said in the vernacular.

The DOH-12 officials are yet to issue statement whether the vaccines are damaged or not. 

