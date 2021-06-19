356 patients recover from COVID-19 in Region 12
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-CHD data
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)
FOUR-HUNDRED-FOURTEEN (416) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (356) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City
One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Lebak, South Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 17,914 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,708 (20.70%) are active cases, 13,696 (76.45%) recoveries and 508 (2.84%) COVID-19 related deaths.