356 patients recover from COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FOURTEEN (416) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (356) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lebak, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 17,914 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,708 (20.70%) are active cases, 13,696 (76.45%) recoveries and 508 (2.84%) COVID-19 related deaths.