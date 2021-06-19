  Saturday Jun, 19 2021 06:39:33 AM

356 patients recover from COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 05:00 AM Sat Jun 19, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH-CHD data

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-FOURTEEN (416) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (356) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Matalam, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Alamada, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Lebak, South Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 17,914 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,708 (20.70%) are active cases, 13,696 (76.45%) recoveries and 508 (2.84%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'REMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 18, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 64 ALAMADA 4 ALEOSAN ARAKAN 2 1 CARMEN 11 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 6 26 LIBUNGAN MAGPET 2 7 10 MAKILALA MIDSAYAP 10 M'LANG 29 PIGCAWAYAN 2 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL 8 GLAN 28 KIAMBA 2 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 18, 2021 6:00 PM MAASIM MAITUM 7 11 MALAPATAN 3 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 5 BANGA 13 KORONADAL CITY LAKE SEBU 26 3 POLOMOLOK 30 NIÑO 1 TAMPAKAN 51 TANTANGAN 15 T'BOLI TUPI 1 4 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of3) (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region MALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JUNE 18, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 1 ESPERANZA 4 ISULAN 7 LAMBAYONG 6 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 2 1 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 10 416 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center forHealth (Page3of3) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region M PFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JUNE 18, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 70 ALAMADA 3 ALEOSAN 2 CARMEN 5 KABACAN 16 LIBUNGAN M'LANG 2 5 MAKILALA PIGCAWAYAN PIKIT 5 2 12 1 PRESIDENT ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE KIAMBA 1 MAASIM 6 MALAPATAN 2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center foHealth (Page of of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JUNE 18, 2021 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6:00 PM KORONADAL CITY 94 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 53 6 SURALLAH 4 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN 2 8 T'BOLI 2 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 PALIMBANG 6 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 44 356 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

