37 KONSULTA providers to receive recognition from PhilHealth XII

KORONADAL CITY - In recognition of their support to PhilHealth’s KonSulta (Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama), 37 accredited KONSULTA providers in SOCSKSSARGEN Region will receive recognition from PhilHealth XII on Tuesday, August 30.

KONSULTA is the expanded primary care program committed by PhilHealth to be provided to all its members regardless of their membership category as stated in the Universal Health Care Program or RA 11223.

The recipient of the awards are Rural Health Units (RHUs) of Banga, Lake Sebu, Norala, Sto. Niño, Surallah, T’boli, Tupi and South Cotabato Provincial Hospital under the Local Health Insurance Office (LHIO) Koronadal.

RHUs of Polomolok, Apopong, Baluan, Bula, Calumpang, Fatima, Labangal, Tambler, West, Alabel, Glan, Malapatan, Malungon including Howard Hubbard Hospital, Sarangani Provincial Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital, Inc. and St. Elizabeth Hospital-Alabel Satellite Clinic under LHIO Gen. Santos.

RHUs of Bagumbayan and Esperanza with Tacurong City Health Office including Sultan Kudarat District Hospital and Tomboc-Salayog Hospital under LHIO Isulan.

RHUs of Carmen and Makilala with Kidapawan City Health Office including the CEM Medical Specialist Hospital, Kidapawan City Hospital, Midsayap Diagnostic Center and Hospital, Inc. and Makilala Medical Specialists Hospital, Inc. under LHIO Kidapawan

Specific names of the recipients including three other special awardees will be mentioned during the Recognition Day.