372 patients defeat COVID-19 in Soccsksargen, 10 die

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 03, 2021 (6:00pm)

FIFTY-ONE (51) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-TWO (372) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 55,749 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,114 (2.00%) are active cases, 52,550 (94.26%) recoveries and 2,072 (3.72%) COVID-19 related deaths.