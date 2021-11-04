372 patients defeat COVID-19 in Soccsksargen, 10 die
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH COVID upates
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 03, 2021 (6:00pm)
FIFTY-ONE (51) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-TWO (372) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.
One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.
Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City
Overall, there are a total of 55,749 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,114 (2.00%) are active cases, 52,550 (94.26%) recoveries and 2,072 (3.72%) COVID-19 related deaths.