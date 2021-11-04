  Thursday Nov, 04 2021 11:58:52 AM

372 patients defeat COVID-19 in Soccsksargen, 10 die

HEALTH • 09:30 AM Thu Nov 4, 2021
25
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH COVID upates

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 03, 2021 (6:00pm)

FIFTY-ONE (51) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-TWO (372) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

One (1) reported death from Tupi, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City. 

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 55,749 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,114 (2.00%) are active cases, 52,550 (94.26%) recoveries and 2,072 (3.72%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republc fthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region PRICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF NOVEMBER 3 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 6 ALAMADA KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 3 MIDSAYAP M'LANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 10 2 ALABEL 12 MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 BANGA 3 KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK T'BOLI 2 1 2 2 TUPI f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development OCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF NOVEMBER 3, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ISULAN KALAMANSIG LEBAK 1 2 1 1 PRESIDENT QUIRINO REGION XII 51 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic fthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF NOVEMBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 21 ALEOSAN ANTIPAS BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 1 71 3 1 2 MAGPET M'LANG SARANGANI PROVINCE ALABEL GLAN 195 2 MAITUM MALAPATAN 1 5 25 MALUNGON f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 of of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department (Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF NOVEMBER 3 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 5 KORONADAL CITY NORALA 9 1 POLOMOLOK 11 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN 1 5 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 BAGUMBAYAN LUTAYAN TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 1 2 372 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

372 patients defeat COVID-19 in Soccsksargen, 10 die

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 03, 2021 (6:00pm) FIFTY-ONE (51) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-...

Maguindanaon soldier killed by amok in Tagum

COTABATO CITY --- One of the two soldiers killed by a companion who went berserk in their headquarters in Tagum City was a Maguindanaon whose family...

NPA leader, 7 men yield to Army in Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao –  Military officials in Central Mindanao region said communist movement in the province continue to dwindle as a...

Philhealth 12 donates desk top computers

KORONADAL CITY - PhiHealth Regional Office XII through its Disposal Committee handed over 23 units desktop computers during the turn over ceremony...

Toyota Hi-Lux pick-up, nadisgrasya sa Kabacan, North Cotabato

LOOK: Bumaliktad ang isang pick-up truck at nahulog sa palayan matapos masangkot sa vehicular crash sa Sitio Lumayong, Barangay Kayaga, Kabacan,...