  Wednesday Jul, 06 2022 06:22:53 PM

3K marijuana plants uprooted, shabu peddler nabbed in Lanao del Sur

TIMRA Reports • 12:15 PM Wed Jul 6, 2022
55
By: 
John M. Unson
The marijuana plants were immediately set on fire by the raiding team. (Col. Jibin Bongcayao, via John Unson)

COTABATO CITY - A police team uprooted 3,000 marijuana shrubs in the upland Tugaya town in Lanao del Sur Tuesday.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said Wednesday their operation was premised on tips by villagers in Barangay Bago-a-Ingud in Tugaya about the propagation of marijuana by an armed group in the area.

Bongcayao said combined personnel of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, the Tugaya municipal police force and units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region together destroyed the marijuana farm on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our personnel immediately set the plants on fire after collecting samples to be used as evidence in filing cases against its propagators,” Bongcayao said.

The gunmen guarding the marijuana plants managed to scamper away when they sensed that lawmen were approaching their location from three directions.

Bongcayao said local officials and barangay leaders have assured to help identify the culprits for prosecution.  

Also on Tuesday, policemen seized P13,600 worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in the same town.

Col. Bongcayao Hamza Bayabao Dilabayan is now in the custody of the Tugaya Municipal Police Station, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Dilabayan was arrested after selling shabu to non-uniformed police agents during a tradeoff Tuesday afternoon in Barangay Campong-Talao 

The sting that led to his arrest was jointly carried out by the Tugaya municipal police force and personnel of units under the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Bongacayao said the operation was premised on tips from relatives of Dilabayan privy to his shabu peddling activities. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cop donates blood to mom suffering from postpartum hemorrhage

COTABATO CITY  – One good deed a day to be happy. This is the vision of Police Lt. Colonel Julius Malcontento, chief of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat...

3K marijuana plants uprooted, shabu peddler nabbed in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY - A police team uprooted 3,000 marijuana shrubs in the upland Tugaya town in Lanao del Sur Tuesday. Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director...

More cops at night ‘till dawn in Cotabato City to deter crimes

COTABATO CITY  – The city police and local government have applied a pro-active stance against crimes by deploying more police on city streets...

Drug peddler, naaresto ng PNP sa Lanao del Sur

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - HULI SA IKINASANG ANTI-DRUG operation ng Lanao del Sur PNP ang isang lalaking nagbebenta ng shabu sa bayan ng Tugaya...

2 robbers dead in Datu Odin Sinsuat shootout

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao -- Policemen shot dead Tuesday night, July 5, two men who had reportedly divested a number of residents here of...