3rd Polomolok LGU security officer killed in just 3 days 

POLOMOLOK, South Cotabato - Gunmen shot dead another member of the municipal Civil Security Unit here Monday, the third in just three days.

Col. Nathaniel Villegas, South Cotabato provincial police director, said Tuesday the fatality, Donald Cabigas, 65, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Cabigas, intelligence officer of the Polomolok CSU, was a retired police major, according to relatives.

Cabigas was attacked on Monday afternoon by men armed with 9 millimeter and .45 caliber pistols in Tuazon Subdivision in Polomolok, killing him on the spot.

The suspects escaped using getaway motorcycles.

Two companions of Cabigas, Polomolok civil security officers Bonifacio Cabisada, 58, and Jessie Arciete, 56, were killed in an ambush Friday night in Barangay Sulit in the same municipality.

Cabisada and Arciete were riding separate motorcycles, en route to somewhere, when gunmen positioned along a stretch of the Koronadal-General Santos City Highway in Barangay Sulit opened fire.

The duo died on the spot from gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies.

Members of the multi-sector Polomolok municipal peace and order council are convinced the brutal killings are related, perpetrated by the same culprits.

Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Tuesday he has dispatched intelligence agents to Polomolok to help investigators look into the possible angles of the murder of the three CSU personnel.

He said the local police have enlisted the support of barangay officials in Polomolok in putting closure to the deadly gun attacks.