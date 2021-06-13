  Sunday Jun, 13 2021 07:52:47 PM

4 Abu Sayyaf members, 2 of them kidnappers, killed in Jolo shootout

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 14:45 PM Sun Jun 13, 2021
37
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- State operatives killed four  Abu Sayyaf members, two of them wanted kidnappers, in a shootout in Jolo town in Sulu before dawn Sunday.

The fatalities, Injam Yadah and three others, two of them identified as Al-Al Sawadjaan and a certain Rauf, died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators from the Sulu provincial police are still trying to identify the fourth fatality.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said a team of policemen and Army combatants were to peacefully arrest Yadah and Sawadjaan but neutralized them and their two companions instead for provoking a gunfight.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. of the military’s Western Mindanao Command confirmed the demise of the four Abu Sayyaf members in a statement released on Friday morning.

Yadah and Sawadjaan were tagged in the abduction of more than a dozen wealthy residents in Sulu and in the nearby Zamboanga peninsula.

Local officials told reporters the duo and their accomplices had kidnapped a physician in Jolo, the spouse of Mayor Tambrin Tulawie of Talipao town in Sulu and the foreigner Rex Triplett in Sirawai town in Zamboanga-Sibugay in one attack after another from between 2017 to late 2019.

The joint operation of the Sulu provincial police and WestMinCom’s anti-terror Joint Task Force Sulu that resulted in the death of the four Abu Sayyaf members was premised on tips from residents who noticed their presence in one of the houses in Barangay Alat in Jolo.

Jolo is the capital town of Sulu, a component province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

4 Abu Sayyaf members, 2 of them kidnappers, killed in Jolo shootout

COTABATO CITY --- State operatives killed four  Abu Sayyaf members, two of them wanted kidnappers, in a shootout in Jolo town in Sulu before...

"King Cobra" napatay ng magsasaka sa Tulunan, North Cotabato

TULUNAN, North Cotabato - Matagal na sinusubaybayan ng mga magsasaka ng Sitio Saban, Barangay Maybula ang King Cobra na ito o mas kilala sa tawag na...

COVID-19 cases in Kidapawan manageable, mayor says

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Manageable naman ang COVID-19 cases sa lungsod, yan ang pahayag ni City Mayor Joseph Evangelista nang tanungin kung pabor ba...

Regular mass sked in Kidapawan diocese back to normal

NORTH COTABATO – Simula ngayoblng araw, balik na sa regular Sunday masses ang schedule sa Diocese of Kidapawan matapos ma lift ang pagpapatupad ang...

Baha sa Norala, South Cotabato

Nilikas sa evacuation center ang mga residente ng Brgy. Lapuz sa bayan ng Norala matapos umapaw ang tubig-baha sa ilog sa nasabing bayan dulot ng...