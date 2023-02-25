4 BARMM prov'l execs call for speedy decommissioning of MILF

COTABATO CITY – Four provincial governors of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have asked Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr to hasten the decommissioning of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The four governors who are not political partymates of the current BARMM leadership also want Pres. Marcos to forgo the conduct of this year’s barangay elections in the region due to security issues.

The political exercise should only be held in the Bangsamoro when the forces of the erstwhile rebel group Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), many of whom still own firearms, are fully deactivated, said Governors Abdusakur Tan of Sulu, Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu of Maguindanao del Sur, Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman of Basilan and Yshmael Sali of Tawi-Tawi in a letter to the President dated Feb. 20, a copy of which the Inquirer obtained on Friday.

“We are seriously concerned that law enforcement in the BARMM will continue to be handicapped leading to the barangay elections on October 30, 2023, unless effective decommissioning of MILF combatants and firearms is completed,” the governors said in a statement.

The statement, addressed to Pres. Marcos and dated Feb. 20, wa signed by Suu Gov. Abdusakur Tan, Maguindanao del Sur Gov. Bai Mariam Mangudadatu, Basilan Gov. Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman and Tawi-Tawi Gov. Yshmael Sali.

They issued the statement amid series of killings in the region, including the ambush of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr, the killings in Special Geographic Area in North Cotabato’s Pikit town.

“It is not coincidental that a climate of lawlessness reigns in local government units where MILF base commands are located,” they said.

They noted that a ceasefire mechanism has put the hands tied of state forces in enforcing law and order in MILF areas.

The governor said the decommissioning process has failed to disband a single MILF base command.

Malacanang, the BARMM and the MILF are yet to issue statement on the governors’ position.