  Tuesday Nov, 23 2021 06:56:51 PM

4 BIFF bomb couriers surrender in North Cotabato

Mindanao Peace Process • 16:30 PM Tue Nov 23, 2021
38
By: 
John M. Unson
The four BIFF members are now in the custody of the Army's 34th Infantry Battalion. [From 6th ID]

COTABATO CITY --- Four confessed bomb couriers in the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters returned to the fold of law Monday.

Sanny Boy Satol Mamalumpong, Ato Menis Sandato, Satol Gamblay Butuan and Darang Katog pledged allegiance to the government in the presence of Col. Jovencio Gonzales of the Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade, officials of the 34th Infantry Battalion and representatives from the municipal government of Midsayap, North Cotabato.

The surrender rite, held in Midsayap, North Cotabato, was capped off with their turnover of three bolt-action sniper rifles and an M14 assault rifle.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Tuesday Mamalumpong, Sandato, Butuan and Katog belonged to a BIFF faction led by Kagui Karialan.

Karialan is wanted for more than 30 criminal cases in different courts, including multiple murders for his alleged role in deadly bombings in central Mindanao in recent years.

The four followers of Karialan who surrendered to the 34th IB readily confessed to their role in many of the bombings that he pulled off, either as look outs or bomb couriers.

Uy said the four men shall be reintroduced to mainstream society together by the local government of Midsayap and Lt. Col. Edgardo Vilchez, Jr., who helped convince them to surrender via backdoor dialogues.

More than 300 BIFF members have surrendered in batches to units of 6th ID since 2017.

More than a hundred turned themselves in voluntarily in groups in the past 13 months. 

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

4 BIFF bomb couriers surrender in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY --- Four confessed bomb couriers in the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters returned to the fold of law Monday. Sanny Boy...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for 5 villages in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY -- Five villages, Barangays Tamontaka 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, will experience a five-hour service interruption that will start at 7 a.m. on...

Gen.Tagum sacks GenSan chiefs of police for neglect of duty

GEN SANTOS CITY  – Three (3) Chief Of Police of General Santos City Provincial Office (GSCPO) lost their positions as station commander last...

7 die, including 1-year-old boy, due to COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 22, 2021 (6:00pm) TWENTY-NINE (29) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FIFTY-ONE (51) NEW RECOVERIES...

North Cotabato cops foil another cigarette smuggling attempt 

COTABATO CITY - The police foiled Friday an attempt to transport to Zamboanga City from North Cotabato P890,000 worth of imported cigarettes, the...