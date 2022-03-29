4 busted in latest PDEA sting in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics operatives nabbed four shabu dealers, among them a drug den operator, in a sting last weekend in a residential area here.

Riomar Nicasio Martinez, 42, Faisal Torilla Marzoc, 43, Gerardo Ventura Cabrera, 59, and the 59-year-old Victor Palmares Nicasio, Jr., are now clamped down in a detention facility here of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Martinez operated a drug den along the Bormaheco Drive in Barangay Rosary Heights 4 here where he and his three accomplices were entrapped by non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents last Saturday.

The four suspects were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling P102,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents in a sting laid with the help of different police units, the Army-led anti-terror Joint Task Force Kutawato and the National Bureau of Investigation.

In a statement Tuesday, the PDEA-BARMM said the four suspects are to be prosecuted for violation of the Republic Act 9165, most known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.