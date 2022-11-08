  Tuesday Nov, 08 2022 11:40:25 AM

4 dead in Basilan gun attack

John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY - Four people were killed in a gun attack wounded before dawn Tuesday in Barangay Baas in Lamitan City in Basilan.

A report received by the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region here stated that four were killed in the incident that also left a villager badly wounded.

Brig Gen. John Guyguyon, director of PRO-BAR, identified two of the four fatalities as Gappal Mustapha Pagi and Ardayan Dammang Amoto, who both died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

The victims, all from Ungkaya Pukan town in Basilan, were together sleeping in a house that gunmen shot with assault rifles.

One of them, Muafiz Tamudjul, was wounded in the attack, now in a hospital.

"They attended a traditional wedding event there and stayed in one of the houses in the area, supposedly to return to their hometown next day," Guyguyon said, citing initial reports from the Lamitan City Police Office. 

