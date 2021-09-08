4 drug den operators in General Santos City arrested

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency filed Wednesday criminal cases against four operators of clandestine drug dens here who fell in a sting two days before.

In a statement Wednesday, the PDEA Region 12 office said Mansor Mandao, 23, Krismark Perocho, 20, Kris Kristoffer Son, 38, and the 38-year-old Kaylen Barcenas are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

The PDEA-12 has charged all four of them with violation of the Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

They were arrested after selling P88,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents in an entrapment operation on Monday night at Barangay Dadiangas North here.

The group, led by Mandao, who is from Cotabato City, gets shabu from a distributor operating in the adjoining Cotabato City and Maguindanao province.

Agents of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao had seized more than P10 million worth of shabu in one operation after another in both areas in the past five months.

Mandao and his three accomplices --- Perocho, Son and Barcenas --- operated clandestine drug dens in rented places and cheap hotels here.