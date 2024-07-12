4 heavily armed men arrested in Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY – Police authorities here arrested Thursday four heavily armed men and seized from them military-type high powered firearms and pistols, police said.

Lt. Col. Hoover Antonio, Koronadal City police director, said the suspects from Columbio, Sultan Kudarat, on board a white Toyota Fortuner, were flagged down at a police checkpoint in Barangay Namnama at about 11 in the morning.

During plain view inspection, police officers found rifles and handguns inside the vehicle.

“When asked to present documents to prove they can legally possess firearms, the four could not produce any,” Antonio said in a radio interview Friday. “So, we took custody of them.”

Police confiscated two M16 rifles, four caliber .45 pistols, 17 magazines, cartridge cases, two bandoliers, and mobile phones of the suspects.

Antonio said the suspects were heading to Banga town in South Cotabato which is next to Koronadal City.

Charges for violation of RA 10591or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition are being prepared against the suspects.