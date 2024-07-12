  Friday Jul, 12 2024 11:34:08 PM

4 heavily armed men arrested in Koronadal

Peace and Order • 21:00 PM Fri Jul 12, 2024
86
By: 
DXOM Radyo Bida Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY  – Police authorities here arrested Thursday four heavily armed men and seized from them military-type high powered firearms and pistols, police said.

Lt. Col. Hoover Antonio, Koronadal City police director, said the suspects from Columbio, Sultan Kudarat, on board a white Toyota Fortuner, were flagged down at a police checkpoint in Barangay Namnama at about 11 in the morning.

During plain view inspection, police officers found rifles and handguns inside the vehicle.

“When asked to present documents to prove they can legally possess firearms, the four could not produce any,” Antonio said in a radio interview Friday.  “So, we took custody of them.”

Police confiscated two M16 rifles, four caliber .45 pistols, 17 magazines, cartridge cases, two bandoliers, and mobile phones of the suspects.

Antonio said the suspects were heading to Banga town in South Cotabato which is next to Koronadal City.

Charges for violation of RA 10591or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition are being prepared against the suspects.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Kiamba sa Sarangani tila naging dagat dahil sa baha

KORONADAL CITY - Tila naging isang dagat ang sakahan sa Kiamba, Sarangani province ngayong hapon dahil sa dulot ng malakas na ulan.  ...

Palimbang municipal compound, binaha din

Municipal hall grounds at Palimbang Baywalk sa Barnagay Baranayan, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat binaha. Ito ang mga larawan:  

Images of floods, landslides in Lebak-Kalamansig area

NARITO ANG LARAWAN NG MGA BINAHANG LUGAR Road Closures as of 9 pm in Lebak and Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat 1. Apo Park, Brgy. Pansud, Lebak, SK...

Heavy rains affecting Mindanao, several areas are flooded

COTABATO CITY -- Nakakaranas ng malawang pag-ulan ang buong Mindanao ngayong hapon at gabi dahil sa umiiral pa din na southwest monsoon at ITCZ....

4 heavily armed men arrested in Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY  – Police authorities here arrested Thursday four heavily armed men and seized from them military-type high powered firearms and...