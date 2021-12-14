4 high powered loose firearms surrendered in Maguindanao 

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - Efforts from personnel of Maguindanao Police Provoncial Office in line with the PNP's intensified campaign against loose firearms in preparation to a peaceful and orderly National and Local Election 2022 yielded further success as four (4) high powered loose firearms were voluntary surrendered at the Sultan Sa Barongis Police Station on December 11, 2021.

Report from Maguindanao Police Provincial Office, disclosed that around 11:30 AM of December 11, 2021, Hon. Kedtayak Umal Tunda, Municipal Councilor of Sultan Sa Barongis, went to Sultan Sa Barongis MPS and voluntary turned over the unlicensed and undocumented high powered firearms from the locals of Brgy. Barurao, Sultan Sa Barongis, Maguindanao.

The said firearms were: one homemade barrett, one homemade shotgun with magazine, one homemade RPG, and one homemade M79 grenade launcher.

Accordingly, weeks prior the surrender of the said firearms, personnel of the Sultan Sa Barongis MPS conducted visitation and lecture awareness to convince the community to support the PNP Chief, PGen Dionardo B Carlos’ campaign against proliferation of illegal firearms to ensure a peaceful and orderly conduct of the National and Local Election on May 2022.

PBGen Eden T Ugale, Regional Director, PRO BAR lauded the personnel of Maguindanao Police Provincial Office for their relentless efforts in the implementation and continues campaign against loose firearms.