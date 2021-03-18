  Thursday Mar, 18 2021 08:59:20 PM

4 hurt in Sultan Kudarat highway mishap

Local News • 17:00 PM Thu Mar 18, 2021
68
By: 
John M. Unson

SULTAN KUDARAT -- Four people were injured in this road accident at a stretch of a national highway in the border of Esperanza and Isulan towns at about 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses said the ill-fated vehicle, marked “Sultan Kudarat Rescue Team” flipped, rolled over and slammed on a concrete wall of a public school campus, about 10 meters away from the highway pavement.

Two of its injured passengers, both women, were unconscious when rescuers on board ambulances arrived and rushed them to a hospital.

The police has no statement yet on the incident until 5:00 p.m. the same day.

