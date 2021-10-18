4 killed in Aleosan gun attacks

COTABATO CITY --- Four persons, one of them a bus conductor, were killed in separate gun attacks in Aleosan, North Cotabato Saturday.

Three men together in a vehicle perished in the first incident, according to Police Captain Arvin John Cambang, chief of the Aleosan municipal police.

Cambang on Sunday morning said the victims, one of them identified as Darwin Sabes, were flagged down in Barangay Dualing by pistol-wielding suspects and shot one after another, killing them on the spot.

Probers are clueless yet on the identities of their killers and the motive for the attack.

An hour later, three men disguised as passengers shot dead Norodin Tigkanan, conductor in a unit of the Mindanao Star Bus, in Barangay Pagangan, Aleosan.

The suspects reportedly ordered the bus driver to pull over at gunpoint enabling them to disembark along a secluded stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Pagangan in Aleosan and scamper away.

The suspects emptied Tigkanan’s trouser pockets of cash collected from bus passengers, en route to Cotabato City from Davao, before they fled.