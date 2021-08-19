  Thursday Aug, 19 2021 07:42:03 PM

4 more members renounce membership with outlawed BIFF

Mindanao Peace Process • 09:45 AM Thu Aug 19, 2021
56
By: 
John M. Unson
One of the four terrorists handed over an Ultimax light machinegun to Brig. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio. (6th ID Public Affairs Office)

COTABATO CITY --- Four more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, two of them henchmen of the long wanted Kagui Karialan, surrendered Wednesday.

They yielded through the efforts of the Army’s 92nd Infantry Battalion and local leaders in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan town in Maguindanao.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Thursday the four men, Ustadz, Magdusa, Kano and Abu Zubair, shall be reintroduced into mainstream society with the help of different line agencies and the Bangsamoro regional government.

“We can’t reveal their correct full names because the BIFF has that practice of persecuting members who have availed of our domestic peace and reconciliation program for them,” Uy said.

The four men are followers of Kagui Karialan, leader of one of three factions in the BIFF. He is wanted for more than 30 high-profile cases pending in courts, including deadly bomb attacks in central Mindanao since 2014.

The four men turned in two .30 caliber Garand rifles, an M16 assault rifle and a 5.56 caliber Ultimax light machinegun to Brig. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonia, commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, during simple surrender rite Wednesday in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.

More than a hundred members of the BIFF, operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, surrendered to different units of 6th ID in the past eight months.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

4 more members renounce membership with outlawed BIFF

COTABATO CITY --- Four more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, two of them henchmen of the long wanted Kagui Karialan, surrendered...

16 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 18, 2021 (6:00 PM) THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (332) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY...

Aug 19 is regular non-working holiday in BARMM

This is in observance of Ashura, the 10th day of the first lunar month of Muharram of the Hijra calendar. 

Pasig City: A COVID-19 vaccination success story

PASIG CITY - For 104-year-old Lualhati Masanga, being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 means something more than being protected from severe illness...

No more extension in list up of new voters - Comelec

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday rejected the call of several lawmakers to extend the voter registration beyond the...