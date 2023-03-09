4 more NPAs surrender in Sultan Kudarat 

COTABATO CITY - Four more members of the New People’s Army surrendered to the military Wednesday and promised to help convince others to return to the fold of law and get reintegrated into the mainstream community.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Thursday the four NPA members turned in firearms and anti-tank rockets before they renounced their membership with the group during a surrender rite in Barangay Kapaya in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat.

The four NPAs, whose names were temporarily withheld for their safety, yielded through the backchannel intercession of officials of the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion and the 603rd Infantry Brigade.

All four men confessed to their roles in collecting money and food for their group from hapless farmers and in the burning heavy equipment of construction companies involved in government infrastructure projects after owners had refused to shell out “protection money” on a monthly basis.

Units of 6th ID in central Mindanao’s adjoining Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces and local executives had worked out the surrender in batches of more than 200 NPAs in the past 12 months.