4 NPA arsonists, extortionists surrender in Central Mindanao

KORONADAL CITY --- Four New Peoples Army guerrillas implicated in the burning heavy equipment of construction companies and bomb attacks surrendered to authorities and pledged allegiance to government.

The first to yield were two NPAs who turned in their firearms to officials of the Army’s 5th Special Forces Battalion during a simple surrender rite Wednesday at Barangay Ned in Lake Sebu town in South Cotabato.

The duo, names withheld pending their relocation to areas far from reach of their companions, openly narrated to reporters their involvement in the burning in recent years of public conveyances and heavy equipment of construction firms after owners refused to shell out “protection money” on monthly basis.

They turned over an assault rifle each, two 9 millimeter machine pistols and improvised explosive devices to officials of the 5th SF Battalion.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Friday the two guerrillas agreed to avail of the government’s reconciliation program for NPAs through the intercession of the 5th SF Battalion and local officials.

Uy said the 5th SF Battalion and the 601st Infantry Brigade shall assist local officials in reintroducing the two NPAs into mainstream society.

Two other NPAs, who acted as lookouts in recent bombings in central Mindanao, also surrendered to the police Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said personnel of their Regional Mobile Force Battalion 12 worked out the surrender of the two NPAs.

The two rebels bolted from the NPA’s Guerilla Front 73 and yielded to PRO-12 through the RMFB-12 in Barangay Zion in Maitum town in Sarangani.

They each yielded a firearm before they renounced their membership with the NPA in the presence of RMFB-12 officials.

Local officials told reporters besides their involvement in bombings of public conveyances, the two NPAs also forcibly collected, along with companions, “revolutionary tax” from hapless farmers in interior areas in Sarangani province.