4 NPAs, 2 soldiers killed in Bukidnon clash

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- Four New People’s Army guerillas and two soldiers perished in a clash Wednesday in San Fernando town in nearby Bukidnon province.

Eight NPAs who scampered away as the exchange of gunfire ensued were captured by pursuing Army troopers backed by policemen from the 1003rd Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 10.

One of the eight NPAs who got wounded in the firefight was immediately rushed by soldiers and policemen to a hospital.

In separate statements Thursday, the 4th Infantry Division and the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office said the encounter erupted when a group of NPAs attacked a team from the 88th Infantry Battalion while proceeding to a secluded spot in Sitio Malambago in Barangay Mabuhay, San Fernando.

The soldiers were dispatched to check on the reported presence of armed men forcibly collecting money and food from residents of Sitio Malambago.

Two of the slain NPAs looked like adolescents yet, according to officials of the 88th IB.

The police and the 88th IB have separately confirmed that soldiers and policemen found 16 firearms, including an AK 47 Kalashnikov rifle, an M203 rifle fitted with a launcher for 40 millimeter grenade projectile and an M14 rifle in the scene of the encounter.

Four of the firearms were recovered beside the cadavers of the NPA fatalities, the rest along the escape routes of the rebels who escaped towards different directions when they ran out of ammunition.