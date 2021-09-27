4 persons found unconscious inside car in Maguindanao now safe in a hospital

COTABATO CITY - Four persons, identities withheld, were found unconscious inside a parked car near the Tunggol National High School in Datu Montawal, Maguindanao Monday afternoon.

Netizen Naz Buisan posted on his FB page the images of the red Toyota sedan parked beside the highway with four persons on board, two males and two females appeared to be sleeping.

The car (POH-407) is registed in the name of Mae Alcazid of Davao City.

Buisan said he posted the images in his FB page to call the attention of anyone who knew the persons through the car's license plate.

The town's municipal disaster risk reduction and management council rushed the victims to a hospital where they are now trying to recover. All are alive.

Police investigators are still determining what transpired inside the car before they were found to be unconcious. One of them opened his eyes but could not talk.

Below is a post from Datu Montawal MDRRMO

September 27, 2021

Sa oras na mga 12:30 ng hapon may concern citizen na nag report sa opisina ng MDRRMO na may nakita sila na nakaparadang kulay pula na kotse sa harapan ng Tunggol National High School.

Ang Dragon Rescue Team sa pamumuno nu MDRRM0 Balumol M Kadiding ay agad na tinungo ang naturang pinangyarihan, so ayon nakita na nmin ang apat na sakay, dalawang lalaki at dalawng babae na puro wala ng malay at bumula bula ang kanilang mga bunganga, bilang leader ng team ay agad na linipat namin ang dalawa sa mga pasyente upang mabigyan ng agarang lunas at madala sa hospital ang dalawa naman doon mismo sa kanilang kotse at pinagmamaniho ng ating kapulisan na kasama rin namin rumespundi.

Nang kami dumating na ALBUTRA HOSPITAL sa bayan kabacan ay may isang pasyente na medyo nagkamalay at doon namin napag alaman na galing sila sa Midsayap at patungo sila Tacurong city.

Pinaniniwalaan po namin na biktima sila ng food poisoning dala dala silang kakanin.