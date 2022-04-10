4 suspected Reds in extortion activities killed in SoCot

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Four alleged members of New Peoples Army were killed during a law enforcement operation by elements of the 5th Special Forces Battalion and local police forces in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

In a statement released Sunday, 6th Infantry Division commander Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, said the operation also foiled extortion activities the by suspects during an armed encounter in Sitio Limite, Upper Maculan, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

Uy said the fatalities were found to be conducting extortion activities in the community and have been the subject of surveillance operations by security forces.

He said the suspects were onboard two motorcycles when they were flagged-down by security forces from the 5th Special Forces Battalion while conducting a checkpoint.

However, fired opened fire on security forces that led to a 10-minute firefight. The result: four laid dead on the ground.

Local police identified them as Ariel Moca Lasib alias Jenrose; a certain alias Hadi, the second Deputy Secretary of Guerilla Front MUSA, FSMR; Johndel Limosnero alias Butod, supply officer; and alias Rex and alias Nomer, members of Yunit Militia.

Recovered after the firefight were four caliber .45 pistols, three IEDs and several communication equipment.

Uy lauded 5th Special Forces Battalion troopers and the local PNP, LGU and local residents who tipped the Army about the group’s extortion activities.

"While we are confronting enemies, we also uphold peace, as much as possible, we don’t want lives to be wasted due to worthless idealism,” Uy, also commander of Joint Task Force Central, said.

Uy has repeated his appeal for NPA guerillas to come down and peacefully surrender so they can live normal lives.