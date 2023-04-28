  Friday Apr, 28 2023 11:32:02 AM

4 suspected robbers slain in clash with North Cotabato cops

Local News • 07:00 AM Fri Apr 28, 2023
By: 
DXND Radyo Bida
The pistol of one of the slain suspects. (contributed photo)

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Four suspected holduppers were killed during police pursuit operations in Mlang, North Cotabato Thursday night.

Lt. Colonel Realan Mamon, Mlang police chief, said three of the six suspects were killed on the spot while the fourth died in the hospital.

Mamon said the suspects who were on board an Isuzu elf truck first robbed at gunpoint at about 7 p.m. a man in Barangay Dalapitan, Matalam, North Cotabato and took his mobile phone.

The suspects then fled toward Mlang, traversing the Matalam-Mlang highway.

Police operatives of Matalam sought the help of Mlang PNP to put up blocking force as the suspects were heading toward Mlang.

“They refused to pull over at a checkpoint, instead they opened fire at our patrol car,” Mamon told Church run Radio DXND here.

Mamon said the suspects’ identities remained unknown as of posting.

