4 suspects nabbed, drug den dismantled in Marawi drug buy bust

COTABATO CITY - Drug Enforcement Officers of the PDEA BARMM’s Lanao del Sur arrested four drug suspects and dismantled a drug den during a buy-bust operation at Purok 2, Barangay Wawalayan Caloocan, Marawi City on September 14, 2024.

The operation, the fourth in four days, led to the recovery of a total of P7.9 million illegal drugs in the city.

The arrested suspect were identified as Nurhidaya Urab Balowa, 51 years old, female, Nuraina Minalang Bida, 42 years old, female, Rayhana Balowa Dimari, (Drug den maintainer), 24 years old, female, Rocaya Minalang Ampuan, 63 years old, female.

They are now detained at PDEA BARMM Jail Facility while awaiting inquest proceedings for violations of Republic Act 9165, as amended by Republic Act No. 10640, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Confiscated and seized during the operation were eight pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, weighing more or less thirty (30) grams, worth ₱204,000, buy-bust money, two units mobile phone, assorted identification cards, various drug paraphernalia.

The success of the operation was a result of the joint and inter-agency efforts of PDEA Lanao del Sur PO, PDEA RO BARMM RSET, 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion, 7th Scout Ranger Company, 500 CEB, Task Force Marawi, PDEU/PSOG, and Marawi CPS

Last week, three successful anti-drug operation were conducted that led to the arrest of big time drug peddlers.