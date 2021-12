Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 20, 2021 (6:00 PM)

NINE (9) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FORTY-ONE (41) NEW RECOVERIES

NO NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

Overall, there are a total of 57,036 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 232 (0.41%) are active cases, 54,532 (95.61%) recoveries and 2,254 (3.95%) COVID-19 related deaths.