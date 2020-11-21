49 masked couples exchange “I do’s” NoCot mass wedding

TULUNAN, North Cotabato – Forty-nine couples exchanged “I do’s” during “face-mask wedding” ceremonies as the town celebrates 59th founding anniversary Thursday.

Tulunan Mayor Pip Limbungan administered the mass wedding at the town gymnasium that he said was an annual event.

The eldest among the brides was a 52-year-old differently-abled person who married a 44-year-old farmer. They have been living as husband and wife for the past 10 years without civil or Church wedding.

“Minimum health protocols were properly observed, that is why it was called face-mask wedding,” Mayor Limbungan said.

A photo of couple Carlo and Angelica Magluyan on board a “payong-payong” (tricycle) as their bridal car went viral in the social media.

It was decorated using indigenous materials and marked “We’re getting married.”

At the back of the “bridal trike” was a banana tree with two banana blossoms symbolizing two hearts to be united in matrimony.