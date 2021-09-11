491 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen, 113 in GenSan

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 10, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE (491) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FIVE (485) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, the 39,145th reported confirmed case, 63 years old male. Cause of Death is Target Nucleic Acid Detected, SARS-CoV-2 Positive .

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, the 41,250th reported confirmed case, 91 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure secondary to Critical COVID Pneumonia.

Overall, there are a total of 41,653 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,763 (13.84%) are active cases, 34,549 (82.94%) recoveries and 1,334 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.