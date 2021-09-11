  Saturday Sep, 11 2021 10:25:11 AM

491 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen, 113 in GenSan

HEALTH • 20:15 PM Fri Sep 10, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 10, 2021 (6:00 PM)

FOUR-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE (491) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FIVE (485) NEW RECOVERIES

ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Two (2) reported deaths from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, the 39,145th reported confirmed case, 63 years old male. Cause of Death is Target Nucleic Acid Detected, SARS-CoV-2 Positive .

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, the 41,250th reported confirmed case, 91 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure secondary to Critical COVID Pneumonia.

Overall, there are a total of 41,653 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,763 (13.84%) are active cases, 34,549 (82.94%) recoveries and 1,334 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 113 ANTIPAS ARAKAN 2 1 BANISILAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 17 MAGPET 8 MAKILALA MATALAM 7 6 MIDSAYAP 21 PIGCAWAYAN 8 PIKIT 5 TULUNAN 7 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region JOHALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 5 KORONADAL CITY 65 LAKESEBU NORALA 3 17 POLOMOLO STO. NIÑO 34 SURALLAH 20 38 TANTANGAN 13 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 BAGUMBAYAN 2 ESPERANZA 25 ISULAN 17 KALAMANSIG 1 LAMBAYONG 5 LEBAK LUTAYAN 16 1 PALIMBANG TACURONG CITY 3 24 REGION XII 491 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 258 ALAMADA ARAKAN 20 2 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 4 22 MATALAM 4 PIGCAWAYAN PRESIDENT ROXAS 3 14 TULUNAN COTABATO PROVINCE 9 BANGA 10 KORONADAL CITY 36 NORALA POLOMOLOK 7 31 TANTANGAN 4 TUPI 8 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RIMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE BAGUMBAYAN 10 ISULAN LAMBAYONG 9 1 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 17 SENATOR NINOY AQUINO 3 TACURONG CITY 2 11 REGION XII 485 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Pa2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

