491 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen, 113 in GenSan
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 10, 2021 (6:00 PM)
FOUR-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE (491) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FOUR-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FIVE (485) NEW RECOVERIES
ELEVEN (11) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Two (2) reported deaths from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, the 39,145th reported confirmed case, 63 years old male. Cause of Death is Target Nucleic Acid Detected, SARS-CoV-2 Positive .
One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, the 41,250th reported confirmed case, 91 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure secondary to Critical COVID Pneumonia.
Overall, there are a total of 41,653 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,763 (13.84%) are active cases, 34,549 (82.94%) recoveries and 1,334 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.