4Ps indigents graduated from MSSD program, receive P15K capital

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR - A total of 175 household beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) officially exited the program during the Pugay-Tagumpay graduation ceremony on November 20, 2023, at the gymnasium in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

Along with certificates of recognition for the 175 households, each of them also received Php 15,000 as livelihood capital through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) to further uplift their socio-economic conditions as they exit from the program.

The graduation of the beneficiaries from the program implies that they have reached a self-sufficient level of well-being.

Present during the event were Hadja Emma Ali, Maguindanao Provincial Social Welfare Officer; Mr. Muntazar Mukarram, the Regional Program Coordinator of 4Ps; Ms. Samrah Salik, the Regional Program Coordinator of SLP; Ms. Bai Sahara G. Ulangkaya, the Provincial Coordinator of SLP; Mr. Joemar Manunggal, the Provincial Link of 4Ps; and other municipal fieldworkers.