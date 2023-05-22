4Ps recipient graduates cum laude, ranks 5th in LET exam

COTABATO CITY – A daughter of a Maranao family who have been recipient of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Malabang, Lanao del Sur did not only pass the licensure examination for teachers but also landed as among the top 5 board passers.

Nishrien Amatonding Barua was ranked No. 5 in the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) elementary level with a passing rate of 91.40 percent.

In a statement, the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) said Ms. Barua has proven that poverty is not a hindrance to education especially with the help of the government through 4Ps.

“Exceptional accomplishment,” MSSD said in a statement.

“Even if I am still in college I already started self-reviewing by giving time more on reading,” Barua said in her social media post.

“Board examinees should take the tests without self-doubt.”

A resident of Malabang, Lanao del Sur, Ms. Barua's family has received support from the 4Ps program as one of its household beneficiaries.

“She demonstrated exceptional academic performance throughout her college years and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Elementary Education degree from Mindanao State University-Main Campus in Marawi City,” the MSSD-BARMM said, citing monitoring report of how 4Ps beneficiaries enjoy the government assistance.

“This outstanding achievement is another milestone in the success of the program which will inspire and motivate her fellow 4Ps household beneficiaries across BARMM,” the MSSD, headed by Minister Atty. Raissa Jajurie, said.

“This also highlights the vital role of education in unlocking the full potential of children for a brighter future.”

“Your dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence have brought pride not only to your family but also to the Bangsamoro community,” the BARMM Bangsamoro Youth Commission (BYC) said in a statement.

“May your success inspire other youth to strive for greatness. Well done, and may your future endeavors continue to illuminate young minds and shape a brighter tomorrow,” the BYC added.

Another Bangsamoro who made it to the Top 10 elementary level was Al-Zaheer Adil Abubakar of Notre Dame University in Cotabato City who landed at the TOP 10 with a passing rate of 90.40 percent, the BYC said.