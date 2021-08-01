4th most wanted man in DOS nabbed in Cotabato City

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao – Joint elements of PRO BAR in Maguindanao arrested a wanted person for the crime of Murder on July 29, 2021 at Barangay Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Report from Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station revealed that the suspect, identified as Tata Salipada alias "TATA UNAY", 33 years old, male, married, farmer and resident of Cotabato City, had a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of Murder and no bail bond recommended issued by the Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court, Branch 27, 9th Cotabato City dated March 24, 2021.

Investigation disclosed that Datu Odin Sinsuat MPS received report from PNP informants that the suspect was spotted at Barangay Tamontaka. Immediately, personnel of Datu Odin Sinsuat MPS together with Highway Patrol Unit-BAR and PNP intelligence operatives in Maguindanao went to the area and sighted the suspect wherein arresting officers served the warrant of arrest. Apprehending officers informed the suspect of his constitutional rights.

The suspect was on top four (4) most wanted person in the said municipality.

Suspect is now under the custody of Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

PBGEN Eden T Ugale, Regional Director, PRO BAR lauds the operating personnel for their relentless efforts in the implementation and serving of warrant of arrest against wanted person in Maguindanao. He appreciates the active cooperation and support of the community in this successful operation.

The Regional Director further encourages the community to take part in PRO BAR’s anti-criminality campaign.