  Sunday Aug, 01 2021 03:17:38 PM

4th most wanted man in DOS nabbed in Cotabato City

Local News • 09:30 AM Sun Aug 1, 2021
35
By: 
PRO-BAR news release

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao – Joint elements of PRO BAR in Maguindanao arrested a wanted person for the crime of Murder on July 29, 2021 at Barangay Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Report from Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station revealed that the suspect, identified as Tata Salipada alias "TATA UNAY", 33 years old, male, married, farmer and resident of Cotabato City, had a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of Murder and no bail bond recommended issued by the Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court, Branch 27, 9th Cotabato City dated March 24, 2021.

Investigation disclosed that Datu Odin Sinsuat MPS received report from PNP informants that the suspect was spotted at Barangay Tamontaka. Immediately, personnel of Datu Odin Sinsuat MPS together with Highway Patrol Unit-BAR and PNP intelligence operatives in Maguindanao went to the area and sighted the suspect wherein arresting officers served the warrant of arrest. Apprehending officers informed the suspect of his constitutional rights.

The suspect was on top four (4) most wanted person in the said municipality.

Suspect is now under the custody of Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

PBGEN Eden T Ugale, Regional Director, PRO BAR lauds the operating personnel for their relentless efforts in the implementation and serving of warrant of arrest against wanted person in Maguindanao. He appreciates the active cooperation and support of the community in this successful operation.

The Regional Director further encourages the community to take part in PRO BAR’s anti-criminality campaign.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

4th most wanted man in DOS nabbed in Cotabato City

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao – Joint elements of PRO BAR in Maguindanao arrested a wanted person for the crime of Murder on July 29, 2021 at...

Drug den dismantled, 6 nabbed in Cotabato City drug-bust

COTABATO CIY - Another drug den was dismantled and six drug personalilties were arrested by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the...

MTIT conducts entrepreneurial skills trainings for BARMM business enthusiasts

COTABATO CITY — Ministry of Trade, Investments and Industry (MTIT) conducted various skills and enterprise trainings for business enthusiasts in the...

More vaccines vs. COVID-19 arrive for Region 12

COTABATO CITY - The vaccination rollout, especially in far flung communities in the Soccsksargen region, is expected to go full swing with the...

Region 12 COVID-19 update: 197 new cases, 122 recovery and 7 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 31, 2021 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-SEVEN (197) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-...