5 BIFF yield, pledge allegiance to Phil. Flag

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – Five Moro extremists have surrendered Sunday (Feb. 19) to police authorities in the province, a day after state forces neutralized a violent exteremists' leader in nearby Tacurong City.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police director for the Soccsksargen region, said the extremists who belonged to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) also denounced their members to the armed terrorist group and pledged allegiance to the Philippine flag.

The surrender of violent extremists in Sultan Kudarat province came after weeks of backdoor negotiation jointly initiated by the Sultan Kudarat police office, 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade and PNP 12 intelligence units.

“They turned in their firearms and explosives,” Brig. Gen. Macaraeg said.

He identified the former violent extremists as Montasir Bamigan, 23, Alimuden Ali, 51, Jerry Kamid, 25, Bimbo Utto, 22 and Benladin Balayman, 22, all residents of Maguindanao and members of BIFF Kagi Karialan faction.

They turned in m-79 grenade launche, 9mm Uzi machine pistol (home-made), improvised explosive devices and ammunition.

The surrenderees are now undergoing interrogation at the Provincial Intelligence Unit, Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office in Isulan for proper disposition.

Their surrender came a day after police and the Army killed a BIFF sub-commander Abdulkarim Lumbatan Hasim alias “Commander Boy Jacket,” the mastermind in the murder of Police Lt. Reynaldo Samson, police chief of Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur in August last year.

“PRO 12 welcomes our brothers with open arms,” Macaraeg said in a statement.

“We are glad that they have finally realized that in the hands of the government they will be safe and can start a new and peaceful life. I call to all the remaining members of the left-leaning group to return your allegiance to the government and live a normal life with your loved ones,” he added.