5 dead, 4 wounded in North Cotabato police raid

PIKIT, North Cotabato - Five suspected motorcycle thieves were killed while three policemen and a civilian were hurt in a clash in Barangay Gokotan here on Wednesday morning.

The fatalities - Badrudin Masulot Dalid, the female Arbaya Dalid Panizares, Asraf Dalid Masulot, Bunta Kabantu and a still unidentified male - died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The gunfight reportedly erupted when they opened fire at a joint police-Army team dispatched to validate reports purporting that they are keeping hundreds of motorcycles in Barangay Gokotan here.

Key sources from the Army and the Police Regional Office-12 said policemen found scattered in the scene of the encounter two M60 machineguns, a launcher for B-40 anti-tank rockets, an M14 rifle, an M203 rifle fitted with a grenade launcher, a vintage .30 caliber Carbine, two .38 caliber revolvers and components for improvised explosive devices.

Policemen and soldiers also recovered 442 motorcycles in the hideout of the suspects.

Three policemen and a civilian were wounded in the ensuing encounter, according to police officials and barangay leaders.

A companion of the slain suspects, Muhidin Dalaganon Mantok, voluntarily turned himself in to the raiding team.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of PRO-12, has directed the North Cotabato provincial police to request the help of the Land Transportation Office in inspecting the 442 motorcycles recovered during the law-enforcement operation.