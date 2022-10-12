5 drug peddlers slain in anti-drug ops, P300k shabu seize in Sultan Kudarat

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Law enforcers from various police units, backed by soldiers and anti-narcotis agents served the search warrant against Adhen Salbo in Sitio Mapayag, Barangay Pimbalayan, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat Tuesday.

Upon arrival of the authorities in the aforementioned place, target person Adhen Salbo together with his four unidentified male companions deliberately opened fire that prompted the authorities to retaliate that resulted in the neutralization of Adhen Salbo and his four cohorts identified as, Razul Luyugan Dalandang, Ivan Kilapan Macmod, Nasrudin Banto Abdilla and Sadam Mamadtud Abdul, all of legal age and a residents of Barangay Pimbalayan, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

Meanwhile, Loy Salbo, brother of Adhen Salbo, also a subject of the writ was able to elude arrest and fled to unknown direction.

After clearing the area, the operating team conducted a search in the house of the suspect duly witnessed by Andod Mama, common law wife of Adhen Salbo together with the Barangay officials and media representative of Life Camera News.

The team recovered one-piece large, heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu weighting more or less 50 grams and with an estimated standard drug price of Php 340, 000.00.

Further, Sultan Kudarat Provincial Forensic Unit processed the crime scene and was able to recover one unit 12-gauge homemade shotgun loaded with two live ammunition; one unit Colt Caliber .45 pistol chamber loaded and inserted with one steel magazine containing two live ammunition; one 1911 A1 Caliber .45 pistol chamber loaded and inserted with one steel magazine containing three live ammunition; one unit homemade Caliber 45 Ingram submachine gun chamber loaded and inserted with one steel magazine containing two live ammunition; one unit Colt M16 A1 Rifle chamber loaded and inserted with one plastic short magazine containing two live ammunition; and nine pieces fired cartridge cases of Caliber 5.56mm.

Case for violation of Section 11, Art II of RA 9165 against Loy Salbo is being prepared for regular filing at Provincial Prosecutor’s office, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

“We have proven once again that our commitment to end the menace of illegal drugs is unyielding. We will go above and beyond in achieving our goal towards a peaceful and drug free country. Moreover, PRO 12 will always exercise maximum tolerance in dealing with criminals, however we will never let them discredit police law enforcement and endanger our operating troops,” PRO-12 Regional Director Jimili Macaraeg said.