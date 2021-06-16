5 in drug ring entrapped in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO --- Five drug dealers got clamped down after selling P148,800 worth of shabu to non-uniformed government agents in sting Tuesday in Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

Suspects Datu Kadali, Normia Camsa Salazar, Anton Vasquez Abo, Thobie Sultan Guiambangan and Jomar Andong Liwa are now detained in a facility in Cotabato City of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said Wednesday the five detainees are to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Philippine Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Azurin said the suspects operated a shabu den in Barangay Pinguiaman in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, some 22 kilometers south of Cotabato City.

Personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police led by Lt. Col. Romel Dela Vega and soldiers belonging to the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion and the 2nd Mechanized Battalion helped entrap the six suspects.

Azurin said it was from vigilant residents of Barangay Pinguiaman and relatives of the suspects that the PDEA-BARMM learned of their drug trafficking activities.