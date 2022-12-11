5 fall in P476K Cotabato shabu sting

LIBUNGAN, Cotabato --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P476,000 worth of shabu from five dealers entrapped in Libungan town in Cotabato Saturday.

Naravy Duquitan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12, said Sunday suspects Tuad Razul Ibrahim, Amer Akmad Mentang, Faisal Paolas Mentang, Mohadjerin Aliman Sendad and Razul Akmad Mentang are now detained.

Duquiatan said all five of them are to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The five suspects, all from nearby Maguindanao province, were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling P476,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA 12 agents in a tradeoff at past 9:00 a.m. Saturday in Barangay Baguer in Libungan town in the first district of Cotabato province.

Duquitan the sting that led to their arrest was assisted by personnel of the municipal police in Libungan and in nearby Pigcawayan town, also in Cotabato province.

PDEA 12 agents also impounded the minivan of the five suspects that they used in delivering shabu to contacts in different towns in the adjoining Cotabato and Maguindanao provinces.