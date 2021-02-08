5 hurt in North Cotabato after twin tremors

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Four persons were slightly injured in North Cotabato following the twin tremors that rocked south-central Mindanao Sunday, disaster officials said.

Arnulfo Villaruz, North Cotabato Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) warning and action officer, said the provincial engineering office has immediately conducted “Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis” on buildings and concrete structures.

A total of 20 homes were partially damaged. Of this number, 14 were in Mlang and six in Kabacan, all in North Cotabato.

Two persons in Makilala and two in Kidapawan City were slightly injured after they rushed out of home during the earthquake.

The quakes, Magnitude 4.8 which occurred at 7:28 a.m. and Magnitude 6.1 that hit at 12:22 p.m., the latter being described by seismologists as foreshock that came out stronger from an earlier quake.

Engr. Ramiel Amilbajar, seismologists of Phivolcs Cotabato station, said Sunday’s tremors were extras strong since it was felt to as far as Bukidnon and Misamis Occidental, Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat, which were hundreds of kilometers away from the epicenter in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco reminded all her constituents to remain vigilant, always on alert and always read.

Should another quake hit the province, she advised the public to come to an open field and avoid high rise buildings or concrete structures.