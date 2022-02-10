  Thursday Feb, 10 2022 10:00:42 PM

5-member Marawi drug ring busted

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:00 PM Thu Feb 10, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
Wednesday's joint PDEA-military-police drug bust in Marawi City resulted in the arrest of five suspects. (From 103rd Infantry Brigade)

MARAWI CITY - Authorities busted a five-member shabu distribution ring and shut their drug den here Wednesday.

The cohorts Asmirah Abubakar, Richard Solis, Arjun Auditor, Sainor Montawa and Jalil Aloyodan were entrapped in Barangay Caniogan here by combined agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and personnel of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police and the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade.

PDEA-BARMM agents confiscated the P102,000 worth of shabu, in sealed sachets, that they sold to non-uniformed buyers disguised as drug dependents in a tradeoff in Barangay Caniogan.

Relatives of the suspects reportedly provided authorities information on their shabu distribution network here and in nearby towns in Lanao del Sur, enabling authorities to plot that sting that resulted in the arrest.

The PDEA-BARMM and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police are to cooperate in building an airtight case against the five suspects, now detained. 

 

