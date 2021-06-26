5 men nabbed for guns, shabu possession in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Combined elements from 33rd Infantry (Makabayan) Battalion, 1st Mechanized Battalion, and local PNP operatives apprehended five (5) personalities for possessing unlicensed firearms and illegal drugs during an entrapment operation conducted at Barangay Tukanalipao, Mamasapano, Maguindanao on June 24, 2021.

Apprehended personalities identified as Benjar Rajahpandalat, Datu Pong Mohammad, Pogi Abdullah, Theng Kiladan, and Said Nanding were onboard on black Toyota Hilux with plate number DAJ 9972 and one (1) blue XRM with license plate MC 3669 LK when intercepted by the troops around 1:00 in the afternoon.

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Cadiente Jr., Commanding Officer of 33IB said that seized from the suspects were one (1) 5.56mm M16 rifle (Bushmaster), two (2) Caliber .45 pistol, several sets of drug paraphernalia, and numerous magazines, ammunition, and war materials.

“The intensified intelligence operations of our troops in close coordination with the PNP contributed to the successful apprehension of these personalities hence, government forces continue to sustain its campaign against the proliferation of unlicensed and loose firearms”, Lt. Col. Cadiente said.

“Our forces are not only focused on going after terrorists but are also dedicated to combating various types of lawless elements and drug syndicates in our area of operation,” Col. Pedro Balisi expressed. He further highlighted that a few days earlier, government forces neutralized three (3) BIFF extremists who have in their possession illegal drugs and several loose firearms in the nearby barangay of Linantangan.

Major General Juvymax R. Uy, Commander of 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF) Central lauded the accomplishment of the troops as JTF Central continues its effort to address the loose and unlicensed firearms within JTF Central Joint Area of Operation.

“The dedication of government forces to address the issue of loose and unlicensed firearms will eventually have an impact against lawlessness in Central Mindanao,” said MGen. Uy and continues to call on local officials and communities to be a part of helping the government to put an end to lawlessness and criminalities by making every community free from unlicensed and loose firearms.