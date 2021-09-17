5 men yield P102-K shabu in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – Five persons, including a minor, were arrested while PHP102,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized during an operation at a drug den in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Thursday night, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) reported.

Anthony Naïve, head of PDEA-Maguindanao, said they arrested James Patrick Cadeco Baclay, the principal target, Tawing Dimitiman Falcasantos, Tantan Batao Mustapa, Ali Emran Tamamo Pundag, and a “rescued” minor.

He said the operation was around 11 p.m. at Zone 4, Engineering Village, Barangay Awang, after three weeks of painstaking surveillance.

“Concerned residents had been updating us on the illegal activities of the group in their area during the past few weeks,” Naïve said.

He said it was only on Thursday night that Baclay agreed to transact with their poseur buyer along a dimly lit section of the village that resulted in the successful drug sting.

“Baclay attempted to escape but after a short chase, he was cornered at the nearby drug den they were operating in the area,” he said.

Seized from the group were some 15 grams of suspected shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, the marked money, and three mobile phones being used in illegal drug transactions.

“We have also dismantled the drug den of the group,” Naïve said.

Baclay and three of his cohorts were charged with the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The minor was referred to the office of the Ministry of Social Services and Development – BARMM for proper intervention.