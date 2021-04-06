5 more NPAs yield to Army in Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The stronghold of the communist terrorist group is continuously weakening in Sultan Kudarat as manifested in the series of surrender including their political instructor and four (4) members on April 5, 2021. This was the assessment of Lieutenant Colonel Romel Valencia, Commanding Officer of 7th Infantry ‘Tapat’ Battalion after the surrender of five (5) New People’s Army at 7IB Headquarters in Barangay Kalawag II, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

These former combatants were members of Sub-Regional Committee Daguma, Far South Mindanao Region and they turned over one (1) Rifle Cal. 30 M1 Garand, (2) Cal. 30 M1 Garand, one (1) Rifle M14 converted to Springfield, and one (1) M79 Grenade Launcher. Among those who surrendered is a Political Instructor of Local Guerilla Unit 1 of Sub-Regional Committee Daguma, FSMR.

Brigadier General Roy Galido, Commander of the 601st Brigade was elated with the series of surrenders and commended the combined efforts of community support programs of the troops that led to the successful surrender of CTGs especially their political instructor in the province of Sultan Kudarat.

Meanwhile, Major General Juvymax R. Uy, Commander of 6th Infantry ‘Kampilan’ Division and Joint Task Force Central stressed that the series of surrenders manifested the waning and eventually the defeat of the communist terrorist group in Sultan Kudarat and the entire area of operations of JTF Central.

The Division Commander also disclosed that as of January 2021, a total of 37 NPA members already surrendered to 6ID, PA. “For those CTGs who desire to live a peaceful life, your government is always willing to receive you back to the folds of the law. And for those who remained entangled in their twisted violent ideology and against the peace negotiations offered by the government, the JTF Central will be relentless in its focused military operation to hunt you down”, Maj. Gen. Uy said.