5 Soldiers dead in shooting rampage inside 4th ID camp

TIMRA Reports • 06:15 AM Sun Feb 12, 2023
John M. Unson
One of the fatalities in the shooting rampage in Camp Evangelista, (From 4th ID)

COTABATO CITY -- A soldier killed four companions and wounded another in a shooting rampage inside Camp Evangelista of the 4th Infantry Division in Cagayan de Oro City before dawn Saturday.

The soldier who went berserk, Pvt. Johmar Villabito, was, subsequently, shot dead by responding Pvt. Mark Anthony Aguinid and Pfc. Josiah Estrada.

In separate statements Saturday, the Army’s 4th Infantry Division and the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office said Villabito first barged into the sleeping quarter of Sgt. Rogelio Rojo, Cpl. Bernard Rodrigo, Pfc. Prince Kevin Balaba and Pvt. Joseph Tamayo and killed them one after another with his service firearm in an attack that left Sgt. Braulio Macalos badly wounded.

The four slain soldiers and Villabito belonged to the Headquarters Service Battalion of the 4th ID, under Major Gen. Wilbur Mamawag.

Aguinid and Estrada together managed to neutralize Villabito, who also died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds. 

 

