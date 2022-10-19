5 suspected drug peddlers with terror links nabbed in Lanao Sur 

COTABATO CITY --- Five shabu peddlers who shared earnings to the Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group fell in a sting early Wednesday in Tugaya, Lanao del Sur.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said Samsiah Dilabayan, Kairon Umbaro Bayaba, Alioden Banto, Aminodin Busran Sultan and Saadudin Busran Sultan are now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

They were immediately clamped down after selling P238,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents and operatives of different units under the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office in a tradeoff at about 5:00 a.m. Wednesday in Barangay Campong Talao in Tugaya town.

Relatives of the suspects and senior members of multi-sector municipal peace and order councils in different towns in Lanao del Sur told reporters the five suspects are identified with the Dawlah Islamiya and even remitted to the outlawed group fractions of their earnings from shabu distribution activities in the province.

Intelligence agents of different units under the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade in Lanao del Sur also confirmed the links of the five suspects with the Dawlah Islamiya.

The Dawlah Islamiya, tagged in deadly bombings in many Mindanao provinces in recent years, operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Bongcayao said the five suspects shall be prosecuted by the PDEA-BARMM and the police for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the shabu confiscated from them as evidence.