50 school administrators, students in Maguindanao provinces attend child protection orientation

COTABATO CITY – Fifty school administrators and student leaders in Maguindanao provinces recently underwent a one-day orientation here on Child Protection.

The participants were from the municipalities of Barira, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Sultan Kudarat, and South Upi, of Maguindanao del Norte province; and Ampatuan and Sultan sa Barongis of Maguindanao del Sur.

Under the Child and Youth Welfare Program (CYWP) of the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), this orientation aims to strengthen awareness and advocacy campaigns on the rights of children and youth.

After the orientation, action planning and administrators and leaders identify their key roles and collectively plan to strengthen their responses to abuses.

Hadja Emma S. Ali, RSW, MTSW, Maguindanao provincial social welfare officer, emphasized that “it is everyone’s responsibility to promote awareness to children about their rights and how to respond against abuses.”

“We will continue this advocacy to achieve a safe environment for children, free from violence,” Ali added.

The CYWP will conduct the same orientation to the remaining towns of Maguindanao in the coming weeks.