515 Cotabato City health workers get AstraZeneca vaccines

HEALTH • 09:15 AM Tue Mar 23, 2021
Noel Y. Punzalan/PNA
Dr. Danda Juanday, city administrator, shows "v" sign after getting anti-Covid shot. (Photo courtesy of PIA)

COTABATO CITY -- The City Health Office (CHO) started Monday the vaccination rollout for 515 medical front-liners here.

City Administrator Danda Juanday, an obstetrician by profession, and four other CHO doctors, were the first to be inoculated by AstraZeneca jabs in simple ceremonies held at the city vaccination hub situated inside the Office of Health Services compound.

Also present in the ceremonial vaccination was Dr. Aristides Tan, the Department of Health–Region 12 director.

“Do not be afraid. Have yourselves immunized for the sake of your families and the community as well,” Juanday said after receiving the vaccine.

Tan said each health worker would receive their first dose this week, with a second dose scheduled after 28 days.

Those working in five private hospitals in the city were also earlier given AstraZeneca vaccines, Tan said. (PNA)

