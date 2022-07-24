  Sunday Jul, 24 2022 06:49:47 AM

52-year-old South Cotabato peddler faces anti-narc case

Peace and Order • 20:45 PM Sat Jul 23, 2022
30
By: 
John M. Unson
 Suspect Roel Gubaton Austria is now locked in jail. 

KORONADAL CITY - The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is now prosecuting a 52-year-old peddler from whom agents seized P88,400 worth of shabu early this week.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA-12, said Friday the detained Roel Gubaton Austria, who fell in a sting in Barangay Morales here, had been charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Austria was arrested after selling P88,400 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents in an entrapment operation laid with the help of the Koronadal City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-12.

Austria is a resident of Barangay Lambunao in Tantangan town, not too distant from Koronadal City, capital of South Cotabato.

Duquiatan said the entrapment operation that led to Austria’s arrest was premised on tips from relatives and friends aware of his shabu peddling activities. 

 

