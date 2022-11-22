53 first responders complete WASAR training by BARMM READi

COTABATO CITY – A total of 53 local disaster first responders have completed a 4-day Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) training conducted by the Bangsamoro Government's Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) interior minister, said the 6th Batch of trainees have completed the course on Nov. 18.

“This is to keep up with the knowledge and skills, and increase efficiency in conducting immediate search and rescue operations during natural disasters,” Sinarimbo said.

The WASAR training for Disaster Risk and Reduction Management (DRRM) personnel was held at the 6th ID Division Training Center in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao and in coastline of Datu Odin.

Norhassimn Sinarimbo, BARMM-READi executive assistant said the disaster responders from the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and Lanao del Sur, including groups of practitioners attended the training.

Minister Sinarimbo said previous WASAR graduates have actively participated in the emergency response during the onslaught of Tropical Storm Paeng in Maguindanao.

He said the WASAR program has great significance to mitigate the impact of disaster and implement recovery measures to the affected areas.

“We continue to invest in our specialized training because we have proven this is very relevant in our experience with STS Paeng," he said.

“Our quick setting up of our Emergency Operation Center (EOC) and the immediate reporting to our cluster's EOC on October 28, was due to our previous training as well as the newly completed training on EOC management," said Atty. Sinarimbo who is also the BARMM spokesperson.

WASAR training provided the participants with basic swimming, proper rescue, knot-tying, basic survival swimming, scuba diving, basic life support, high-angle rescue, and firefighting, among others.