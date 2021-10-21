53 more volunteer for WASAR training

COTABATO CITY --- Experts started training Tuesday 53 volunteers from Lanao del Sur on water search and rescue to boost the emergency response preparedness of the local communities.

The training is a joint program of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division Training School in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao and the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) outfit of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

A big number of volunteers from different towns in Maguindanao were trained by batches in recent months on water search and rescue, or WASAR, by experts from READi and 6th ID’s training school.

The WASAR training for volunteers from across the Bangsamoro region is a seven-day course, complete with off-shore maneuver and victim handling drills.

The READi has employees well-versed in calamity and disaster mitigation operations, accident response, on WASAR and collapsed structure and building rescue.

The READi is operating under the supervision of BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.

In a statement Thursday, the READi said the 53 volunteers are from Marantao, Picong and Malabang towns.

The READi said the 53 WASAR trainees shall complement the disaster, calamity and conflict response contingents of their respective local government unit.

The READi, lead emergency response entity of the Bangsamoro government, is also supporting the anti-COVID-19 campaign of the region’s health minustry. (John Felix Unson)