57 NPAs operating in Sultan Kudarat yield, turn in guns

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - Around 57 former rebels, including two females, operating in different areas of Sultan Kudarat province laid down their arms and decided to return to the folds of the law.

Provincial Social Welfare Officer Elenita Saavedra said that some of these rebel returnees surrendered starting year 2017 yet.

These surrenderees from the towns of Esperanza, Bagumbayan, Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Palimbang, Kalamansig and Columbio yielded to military & police operatives with their various firearms and ammunitions.

Sultan Kudarat governor Suharto Mangudadatu together DILG 12 director Josephine Leysa as well as officials from the PNP 12 and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in the Firearms Remuneration program under the government's E-CLIP held at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan welcomed the surrenderrees.