  Saturday Aug, 07 2021 12:09:40 AM

57 NPAs operating in Sultan Kudarat yield, turn in guns

Peace and Order • 16:30 PM Fri Aug 6, 2021
36
By: 
PIA Sultan Kudarat
Photos courtesy of PIA-Sultan Kudarat//6th Infantry Division

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - Around 57 former rebels, including two females, operating in different areas of Sultan Kudarat province laid down their arms and decided to return to the folds of the law.

Provincial Social Welfare Officer Elenita Saavedra said that some of these rebel returnees surrendered starting year 2017 yet.

These surrenderees from the towns of Esperanza, Bagumbayan, Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Palimbang, Kalamansig and Columbio yielded to military & police operatives with their various firearms and ammunitions.

Sultan Kudarat governor Suharto Mangudadatu together DILG 12 director Josephine Leysa as well as officials from the PNP 12 and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in the Firearms Remuneration program under the government's E-CLIP held at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan welcomed the surrenderrees.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

13 more BIFF men surrender in Maguindanao

TACURONG CITY --- Thirteen members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, six of them bomb-makers, surrendered here Friday. The...

Sulu cop chief killed by subordinate

JOLO, SULU - Dead on arrival sa pagamutan si Police Colonel Michael Bawayan Jr, 49-anyos, may asawa, taga Baguio City, siyang provincial director ng...

NPA leader, pal yield in Sultan Kudarat

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – A ranking communist rebel and a companion have surrendered to the military in their desire to be with their families...

57 NPAs operating in Sultan Kudarat yield, turn in guns

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - Around 57 former rebels, including two females, operating in different areas of Sultan Kudarat province laid down their arms...

Soldier killed, 6 companions hurt in Maguindanao IED attack

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - A soldier was killed while six others were wounded when a roadside bomb hit their vehicle while motoring through a...