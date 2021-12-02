  Thursday Dec, 02 2021 03:00:28 AM

6 armed followers of ex-ARMM lawmaker surrender

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 18:30 PM Wed Dec 1, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
 The weapons turned in by the six gunmen are now in the custody of the Bangsamoro regional police. (From PRO-BAR)

COTABATO CITY - Six heavily-armed followers of an erstwhile politician in Maguindanao surrendered to the police Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Wednesday the gunmen are followers of former Assemblyman Sidik Ameril of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The 29-year ARMM was replaced by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in early 2019 as a result of the peace process between Malacañang and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Ugale said the six followers of Ameril yielded two M16 rifles, an M14 rifle, a .30 caliber Garand rifle, a bolt-action sniper rifle, a 40 millimeter grenade launcher and a 60 millimeter mortar.

He said the six men immediately pledged allegiance to the government after the symbolic turnover of their weapons to PRO-BAR during a simple surrender rite Tuesday at Camp Salipada Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao.

The six followers of the ex-ARMM regional lawmaker are from Talitay town in the second district of Maguindanao, hometown of the Ameril clan.

Ugale said the group surrendered through the intercession of officials of the Maguindanao provincial police and traditional Moro leaders in Talitay municipality.

 

